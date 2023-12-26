Thousands affected as floods hit Thai South

Floods caused by intense rainfall have affected tens of thousands of people in Thailand's deep south, officials said yesterday, with some roads and railway lines forced to close.

At least a dozen schools in the provinces of Yala and Narathiwat have been forced to close, while footage from the region showed homes and shops inundated with murky brown waters and residents taking refuge on upper floors.

The heavy rains have also caused problems at sea, with at least seven boats sunk in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea since Friday.

The kingdom's state railway company said track subsidence meant that trains heading south to Malaysian border were stopping at Yala.

Authorities have warned residents in the provinces to be ready to evacuate if the floods get worse.

Chaiwat Junthirapong, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, said provincial offices were working with local administrations to drain water from flooded areas and survey the overall damage so assistance and compensation can be given.

The Thai Meteorological Department previously predicted that the northeast monsoon would affect the Gulf of Thailand and the southern region with strong winds.

On December 24-25, a low-pressure system strengthened along the Malaysian coast, moved through the southern region of Thailand, and made landfall in the Andaman Sea, causing heavy and very heavy rain in some areas in the southern downstream region.

The department has advised people in those areas to take precautions against sudden flash floods and landslides, especially in mountainous areas near waterways.

In the Gulf of Thailand, waves with a height of 2 to 4 meters are forecast. Vessels operating in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, especially in stormy areas, are advised to exercise caution.