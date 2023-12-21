Asia
AFP, Bangkok
Thu Dec 21, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Dec 21, 2023 12:04 AM

Most Viewed

Asia
Deadly Shootings

Thailand halts new gun licences for a year

AFP, Bangkok
Thu Dec 21, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Dec 21, 2023 12:04 AM

Thailand has stopped issuing new gun licences for a year, the interior ministry announced yesterday, after a series of high-profile shootings.

The change comes into effect immediately, the ministry said, and follows debate in the kingdom about firearms control following deadly gun incidents.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"In order to improve security and decrease crime rates, we will temporarily ban the issuing of personal guns," interior ministry spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said on her official Facebook page.

Thailand has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the region with 10 million firearms in circulation, according to the GunPolicy.org website -- roughly one for every seven Thais.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

৪৪ দিনে বিএনপি-জামায়াতের ১২৩১ নেতাকর্মীর কারাদণ্ড

৭ নভেম্বর থেকে ২১ ডিসেম্বর পর্যন্ত ৬৯টি মামলায় বিভিন্ন মেয়াদে তাদের কারাদণ্ড দেওয়া হয়েছে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি অসহযোগ আন্দোলনের মানে বোঝে না: দীপু মনি

১৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification