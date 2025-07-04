Thailand gets third leader this week

New cabinet sworn in

Thailand saw its third person helming prime minister's office in a week yesterday, as the king swore in a new cabinet.

The PMO was upheaved on Tuesday when the Constitutional Court suspended PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra pending an ethics probe.

Power passed to deputy prime minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit who took office for only one full day. Former defence minister Phumtham Wechayachai was sworn in as interior minister by the king yesterday morning, taking on a deputy prime minister role outranking Suriya's -- thus becoming the acting premier.