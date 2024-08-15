Thai court sacks PM over ethics case

Says Srettha lacked integrity in cabinet appointment

Thailand's Constitutional Court yesterday dismissed Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin for "grossly" violating ethics by appointing a minister who had served jail time, raising the spectre of political upheaval and a shakeup in the governing alliance.

Real estate tycoon Srettha becomes the fourth Thai premier in 16 years to be removed in verdicts by the same court after its judges ruled 5-4 in favour of dismissing him for failing to perform his duty with integrity.

Srettha's exit after less than a year in power means parliament must convene to choose a new premier, with the prospect of more uncertainty in a country dogged for two decades by coups and court rulings that have brought down multiple governments and political parties.

"The court has found 5-4 that the accused is terminated as prime minister due to his lack of honesty," the judges said, adding his behaviour "grossly breached ethical standards".

The ruling underlines the central role the judiciary has played in Thailand's unrelenting crisis, with the same court last week dissolving the anti-establishment Move Forward Party after ruling its campaign to reform a law against insulting the crown risked undermining the constitutional monarchy.

Move Forward's surviving lawmakers regrouped last Friday under a new party. Parliament will convene tomorrow to vote on a new premier, Srettha's chief of staff, Prommin Lertsuridej, a veteran of the Pheu Thai party, told Reuters without elaborating.

The decision also comes at a tricky time for an economy that Srettha struggled to jumpstart, with weak exports and consumer spending, sky-high household debt and more than a million small businesses unable to access loans.

"It's a negative surprise. It is a direct risk to the economy," said Nuttachart Mekmasin, a strategist at Trinity Securities, outlining key policies including a 500 billion baht ($14.3 billion) cash handout plan may be stalled.