Taliban refuses to cooperate with UN Afghan mission

The Taliban government's morality ministry said it would not cooperate with the United Nations mission in Afghanistan, calling it "opposing side".

The announcement comes after the UN mission (UNAMA) warned that a new morality law -- requiring women to cover up completely and not raise their voices -- would damage prospects for engagement with the international community.

The Taliban Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice (PVPV) said that "due to its continued propaganda, the PVPV will not provide any support or cooperation with UNAMA, which will be considered as an opposing side".

"We want international organisations, countries, and those individuals who criticised the mentioned law to respect the religious values of Muslims and refrain from such criticisms and statements that insult Islamic values and sanctities," the ministry said in a statement posted to social media Thursday.

Last week, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, was banned from entering the country after joining other UN experts in a statement urging the international community to "not normalise the de facto authorities or their appalling human rights violations".

The Taliban government's 35-article morality law was published in the official gazette on July 31.

It imposes wide-ranging rules on men's clothing and attending prayers as well as bans on keeping photos of living beings, homosexuality, animal fighting, playing music in public and non-Muslim holidays.