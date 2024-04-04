Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in 25 years kills nine

More than 900 injured; 50 missing; dozens of buildings damaged

This photo taken by Taiwan’s Central News Agency (CNA) yesterday shows a damaged building in Hualien after a major 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan’s east. Photo: AFP

Taiwan's biggest earthquake in at least 25 years killed nine people yesterday and injured more than 900.

Some buildings tilted at precarious angles in the mountainous, sparsely populated county of Hualien, near the epicentre of the 7.2 magnitude quake, which struck just offshore at about 8:00am and triggered massive landslides.

Linda Chen, 48, said her apartment in downtown Hualien city had been so badly damaged in an earlier earthquake in 2018 that they had to move house. But her new apartment block was damaged too in the latest earthquake.

"We worry the house could collapse anytime. We thought we had already experienced it once in Hualien and it would not hit us again, because God has to be fair," she said.

The quake hit at a depth of 15.5 km (9.6 miles), just as people were headed for work and school, damaging dozens of buildings and setting off a tsunami warning for southern Japan and the Philippines that was later lifted.

Video showed rescuers using ladders to help trapped people out of windows. Strong tremors in Taipei forced the subway system to close briefly, although most lines resumed service.

Fire authorities said they had already evacuated some 70 people trapped in tunnels near Hualien city, including two Germans.

But they had lost contact with 50 workers aboard four minibuses heading to a hotel in a national park, Taroko Gorge, they said, and rescuers were looking for them. Another 80 people are trapped in a mining area, though it was not immediately clear if they were inside a mine.

A woman who runs bed-and-breakfast accommodation in Hualien city said she scrambled to calm her guests who were scared by the quake.

The government put the number of injured at 946. "At present the most important thing, the top priority, is to rescue people," said President-elect Lai Ching-te, speaking outside one of the collapsed buildings in Hualien.

The rail link to the area was expected to re-open today, Lai, who is set to take office next month, told reporters.

The White House said the US stood ready to provide any assistance necessary.

In Japan, the weather agency put the quake's magnitude at 7.7, saying several small tsunami waves reached parts of the southern prefecture of Okinawa, while downgrading its tsunami warning to an advisory.

In the Philippines, seismology officials warned coastal residents in several provinces to move to higher ground.

Chinese state media said the quake was felt in the southeastern province of Fujian, while a Reuters witness said it was also felt in the commercial hub of Shanghai.

Aftershocks could still be felt in Taipei, with more than 50 recorded, weather officials said. Most power has been restored after the quake, electricity utility Taipower said, with the island's two nuclear power stations unaffected.