Taiwan parliament passes controversial bills despite protest

Taiwan's parliament passed a package of controversial bills yesterday to expand its power as thousands of disapproving protesters rallied outside and chanted "defend democracy".

Proponents say expanded parliamentary powers are needed to curb corruption but critics fear the laws could weaken the self-ruled island's democracy against the influence of China, which claims it as part of its territory.

New Taiwan President Lai Ching-te represents the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which advocates for the island's sovereignty but lost its majority in parliament in January elections.