Taiwan detects 36 Chinese aircraft around island

Taipei's defence ministry yesterday announced the highest single-day number of Chinese military aircraft around the self-ruled island this year, which analysts attributed as a reaction to Taiwan's political outreach to Europe in recent days.

Beijing claims democratic Taiwan as part of its territory and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under China's control.

Yesterday's incursion, an uptick from the previous day's tally, follows a pattern of what experts dub "grey zone" actions -- tactics that fall short of outright acts of war -- which have ramped up since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen.

Political tensions have also risen since January after Tsai's deputy Lai Ching-te -- who Beijing regards as a "dangerous separatist" -- was elected as president, and amid an ongoing row between China and Taiwan over a fatal boat incident.