Asia
AFP, Taipei
Sat Apr 20, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Apr 20, 2024 03:35 AM

Most Viewed

Asia

Taiwan condemns new Chinese aviation routes as safety threats

AFP, Taipei
Sat Apr 20, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Apr 20, 2024 03:35 AM

China activated two aviation routes yesterday that run close to Taiwan's outlying islands of Kinmen and Matsu, officials said, with Taipei condemning the "unilateral measures" as a threat to flight safety.

China's civil aviation authority announced in January it was introducing changes to flights headed south along the M503 route through the Taiwan Strait, which it said would improve efficiency in a congested area.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The move drew condemnation from self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory, with the defence ministry saying the new routes could lead to "an escalation in tensions".

China's aviation authority said two connecting lines on route M503, described as W122 and W123, "will be activated from west to east".

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা
|বাংলাদেশ

বিএনপি নেতাকর্মীদের বিরুদ্ধে কোনো রাজনৈতিক মামলা নেই: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

শেখ হাসিনা বলেন, ‘তাদের ভাগ্য ভালো আমরা ক্ষমতায় আছি। আমরা তাদের মতো প্রতিশোধপরায়ণ না, তাই তারা এখনও কথা বলার সুযোগ পায়।’

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মূল্যস্ফীতির বাংলাদেশে খাবারের জন্য ‘ফুড চ্যালেঞ্জ’

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification