Asia
Reuters
Thu Apr 18, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Apr 18, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Asia

Suu Kyi moved to house arrest

Reuters
Thu Apr 18, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Apr 18, 2024 12:00 AM

Myanmar's detained former leader and Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi has been moved from prison to house arrest, a spokesperson for the military government told media.

"Since the weather is extremely hot, it is not only for Aung San Suu Kyi ... For all those, who need necessary precautions, especially elderly prisoners, we are working to protect them from heatstroke," junta spokesperson Major General Zaw Min Tun said in comments reported by four media outlets late on Tuesday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

অটোরিকশা-প্রাইভেটকারে ধাক্কা দেওয়া ট্রাকচালকের ছিল না ভারী যানের লাইসেন্স

পুলিশ জানায়, ট্রাকটি আল আমিন চালালেও তিনি সেটির মূল চালক নন। বদলি হিসেবে ট্রাক চালচ্ছিলেন তিনি।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অর্থনীতি

এসির উৎপাদন বাড়াচ্ছে দেশীয় প্রতিষ্ঠান

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification