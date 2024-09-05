South Korea posts highest average summer temperature on record

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians cool themselves in a misting fountain in the central Gwanghwamun area of Seoul on August 1, 2018. Photo: AFP

South Korea recorded its highest average summertime temperature since such records began half a century ago, the weather agency said Thursday, nearly two degrees higher than the historic average.

From June to August, the average temperature in the country was 25.6 degrees Celsius (78.08 Fahrenheit) and "temperatures remained higher than in previous years, even during the monsoon season when temperatures traditionally drop," the Korea Meteorological Administration said.