Asia
AFP, Seoul
Thu Sep 5, 2024 12:53 PM
Last update on: Thu Sep 5, 2024 01:03 PM

Most Viewed

Asia

South Korea posts highest average summer temperature on record

AFP, Seoul
Thu Sep 5, 2024 12:53 PM Last update on: Thu Sep 5, 2024 01:03 PM
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians cool themselves in a misting fountain in the central Gwanghwamun area of Seoul on August 1, 2018. Photo: AFP

South Korea recorded its highest average summertime temperature since such records began half a century ago, the weather agency said Thursday, nearly two degrees higher than the historic average.

From June to August, the average temperature in the country was 25.6 degrees Celsius (78.08 Fahrenheit) and "temperatures remained higher than in previous years, even during the monsoon season when temperatures traditionally drop," the Korea Meteorological Administration said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
পদত্যাগের আগে যা বললেন হাবিবুল আউয়াল
|বাংলাদেশ

পদত্যাগের আগে যা বললেন হাবিবুল আউয়াল

অতীতে কখনোই কোনো নির্বাচন বাতিল করে দিয়ে কোনো কমিশন পদত্যাগ করেননি

১৯ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

খুলেছে কারখানা, গাজীপুরে কাজে ফিরেছেন পোশাকশ্রমিকরা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification