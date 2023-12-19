Security tight as HK security trial for Jimmy Lai opens

A landmark national security trial for leading China critic Jimmy Lai opened in Hong Kong yesterday amid tight security, with the pro-democracy activist battling charges that he colluded with foreign forces, including the United States.

Queues formed outside the West Kowloon Law Court building the night before, with scores of police deployed. Hong Kong's security chief warned last week any attempts to disrupt proceedings would not be tolerated.

Lai, the founder of now-shuttered pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and one of the most prominent Hong Kong critics of China's Communist Party leadership, has faced a salvo of litigation under a China-imposed national security law that was enacted in response to a wave of pro-democracy protests in 2019.

The 76-year-old, sporting a crew cut and a grey jacket, appeared calm and thinner than in previous court appearances, smiling and waving to the packed court.

"When fundamental rights are engaged, any protection must be interpreted generously in favour of Mr Lai and narrowly for the prosecution," Lai's lawyer, Robert Pang, told the three high court judges.