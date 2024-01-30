Scuffles In Maldives Parliament: Opposition moves to impeach pro-China president

The main opposition party in the Maldives is set to begin impeachment proceedings against its pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu.

The opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) has started the collection of signatures to begin the impeachment filing, according to local media reports.

The opposition parties have hit-out at President Muizzu for his pro-China position after a Chinese spy ship was granted permission by the government to dock in Male.

A massive scuffle took place in parliament on Sunday, after which the opposition decided to begin impeachment proceedings.

A key vote on parliamentary approval for the Muizzu government was scheduled on Sunday and the violence started as the government MPs (PPM/PNC party) disturbed the proceedings, reports NDTV online.

Over the last weeks, President Muizzu who came to power with a distinctly anti-India position, has been facing pushback, especially with the diplomatic row with New Delhi over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's widely circulated post about his visit to the Lakshadweep islands.

Three ministers who made harsh comments were removed.

Meanwhile, Maldivian lawmakers yesterday voted against the appointment of three cabinet members after Sunday's unprecedented parliamentary punch-up over the ratification of the posts left at least one MP seriously injured.

Ruling party legislators attempted to block a vote by the main opposition -- who with their allies hold the majority in parliament -- on the new 22-member cabinet appointed by President Muizzu.

Videos shared on social media showed at least one MP bleeding from the neck after being caught up in a violent scrum inside the chamber on Sunday night, leading to the temporary suspension of sittings, reports AFP.

Legislators were seen yanking off microphones and using plastic trumpets to disrupt proceedings.

Another MP pressed his knee on the neck of a rival to pin him down till two others came to the rescue of the victim.

Sunday's sessions were suspended close to midnight. A fresh meeting was called yesterday when a vote was taken on the presidential nominees to the cabinet.

Three key posts -- the ministers for Islamic affairs and housing, and the attorney-general -- were rejected by parliament. The opposition did not say why they opposed the trio.

It was the first time since the country adopted a new hybrid constitution in 2008 -- with a president as the chief executive -- that presidential nominees have been challenged.

Later yesterday, Muizzu said he had reappointed the three posts.