AFP, Seoul
Sat Feb 24, 2024 12:00 AM
S Korea issues ‘severe’ health alert over doctors’ strike

South Korea has raised its public health alert to the highest level, authorities announced yesterday, saying health services were in crisis after thousands of doctors resigned over proposed medical reforms.

More than 8,890 junior doctors -- 78.5 percent of the trainee workforce -- have quit, Seoul's Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo told a press briefing, as part of a spiralling protest against government plans to sharply increase medical school admissions.

Of those that resigned, 7,863 have not shown up to work -- although their resignation letters have not been officially accepted or processed, and the government has ordered many of them to return to their hospitals, he added.

Doctors are considered essential workers in South Korea and are restricted by law from striking, with the government repeatedly claiming the mass resignation is unlawful.

"Illegal collective actions that threaten public health cannot be justified for any reason," the health ministry's Park said.

