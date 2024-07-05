Asia
AFP, Geneva
Fri Jul 5, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jul 5, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Asia

Rakhine State: UN expert warns of looming ‘genocidal violence’

AFP, Geneva
Fri Jul 5, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jul 5, 2024 12:00 AM

Myanmar's Rakhine State is facing a terrifying situation similar to the run up to "genocidal violence" eight years ago against the persecuted Rohingya minority, a UN expert warned yesterday.

Speaking at the United Nations Human Rights Council, Thomas Andrews, the special rapporteur on the situation in Myanmar, voiced deep alarm at recent events in the western region.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"The situation in Rakhine State, where the junta is rapidly losing territory to the Arakan Army, is terrifying," Andrews said.

"For Rohingya people -- oppressed, scapegoated, exploited, and stuck between warring parties -- the situation carries echoes of the lead-up to genocidal violence in 2016 and 2017."

Clashes have rocked Rakhine State since the Arakan Army (AA) attacked security forces in November.

That ended a ceasefire that had largely held since a military coup in 2021 after a short-lived experiment with democracy.

AA fighters have seized swathes of territory, piling pressure on the junta as it battles opponents elsewhere.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

কোটা আন্দোলনের সমন্বয়ককে হল থেকে বের করে দেওয়ার খবরে মধ্যরাতে ঢাবিতে বিক্ষোভ

খবর পেয়ে রাত পৌনে ১২টার দিকে বিভিন্ন হল থেকে শিক্ষার্থীরা অমর একুশে হলের সামনে জড়ো হয়।

১৭ মিনিট আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

গাইবান্ধার চরাঞ্চলে বন্যা, তলিয়ে গেছে ১০০ বাড়িঘর, ১৭৮২০ পরিবার পানিবন্দী

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification