Rakhine sees ‘dramatic’ rise in hunger: WFP

Crisis-hit Myanmar's Rakhine state has witnessed a "dramatic rise in hunger" after US aid cuts pushed by President Donald Trump, the World Food Programme (WFP) said yesterday.

Western Rakhine state has seen some of the most intense fighting in Myanmar's many-sided civil war, which was sparked by a 2021 military takeover that deposed the democratic government led by Aung San Suu Kyi.

Junta forces have blockaded the state as they battle local ethnic fighters, throttling vital trade routes and squeezing agriculture in the coastal territory bordering Bangladesh.

The situation was exacerbated in April when the World Food Programme (WFP) was forced to cut aid to one million people nationwide, after a global downturn in aid funding led by its largest donor, Washington.

In central Rakhine, 57 percent of families are now unable to meet their basic food needs, a WFP statement said -- a rise of 24 percent since December.

"A deadly combination of conflict, blockades, and funding cuts is driving a dramatic rise in hunger and malnutrition," the statement added.

Conflicts hinder access for aid and media organisations across the entire state, but the WFP said it is believed "the situation in northern Rakhine is much worse due to active conflict and access issues".

"People are trapped in a vicious cycle; cut off by conflict, stripped of livelihoods, and left with no humanitarian safety net," said WFP Myanmar director Michael Dunford.

"Without urgent action, this crisis will spiral into a full-blown disaster."

Washington was by far the WFP's biggest donor in 2024 -- funding nearly half of the $9.7 billion of contributions it secured from international donors.

Trump ordered a pause on all foreign aid projects to determine whether they match his "America first" agenda in one of his first acts back in office in January.

Washington's cutbacks, however, are part of a global trend that has also seen countries like the UK and Germany rolling back aid budgets to boost defence spending.