Asia
AFP, Bangkok
Tue Jun 24, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Asia
Asia

Political, judicial crisis: Embattled Thai PM reshuffles cabinet

Tue Jun 24, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 12:00 AM
AFP, Bangkok
Tue Jun 24, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Jun 24, 2025 12:00 AM

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra yesterday began a cabinet reshuffle as a political and judicial crisis sparked by a leaked phone call threatens to sink her government.

The 38-year-old daughter of controversial former PM Thaksin Shinawatra began handing out ministerial posts vacated when her main coalition partner quit last week -- a move that nearly took her government down.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Paetongtarn, in office for less than a year, is hanging on by a thread, and on top of the party horse-trading she now faces a Constitutional Court case that could see her barred from office.

She faced calls to quit or call an election last week as critics accused her of undermining the country and insulting the army during the leaked call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen, which focused on a festering border dispute.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|আন্তর্জাতিক

বিজ্ঞানীদের হত্যা করে ইরানের পরমাণু কর্মসূচি ঠেকিয়ে রাখা সম্ভব?

আন্তর্জাতিক মানবাধিকার আইনে বেসামরিক নাগরিকদের ইচ্ছাকৃতভাবে হত্যা করা নিষিদ্ধ। তবে আইন বিশেষজ্ঞদের মতে, যদি এই বিজ্ঞানীরা ইরানি সামরিক বাহিনীর অংশ হয়ে থাকেন বা সরাসরি যুদ্ধে অংশ নেন, তাহলে তাদের...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইরান-ইসরায়েল যুদ্ধবিরতি: ট্রাম্পের ঘোষণা ও বাস্তবতা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে