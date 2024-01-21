Plane crashes in northeastern Afghan mountains

An Afghan boy (R) flies a kite along a terrain in the Argo district of Badakhshan province on December 21, 2023. File photo/AFP

A plane crashed in mountainous northeastern Afghanistan, a provincial government official said Sunday.

The aircraft crashed in Badakhshan province, which borders China, Tajikistan and Pakistan but the exact site of the accident was unknown.

"The plane has crashed but the location is not known yet. We have sent teams but they have not arrived yet," Zabihullah Amiri, head of the provincial information department, told AFP, without giving further details.

"We were informed by local people in the morning."

The mighty Hindu Kush mountain range cuts through the province, which is home to Afghanistan's highest mountain, Mount Noshaq at 7,492 metres (24,580 feet) high.