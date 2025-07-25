Philippines shuts schools, scraps flights

The Philippines shut down schools and cancelled flights yesterday as typhoon-driven rains pounded the northern island of Luzon, a situation President Ferdinand Marcos called "the new normal".

Typhoon Co-May, upgraded from a tropical storm overnight, follows days of monsoon rains that have killed at least 19 people and left another 11 missing across the archipelago since July 18, according to the national disaster agency.

With maximum sustained winds of 120 kilometres (75 miles) per hour, the typhoon was expected to make landfall on the west coast in either La Union or Ilocos Sur province by this morning, the country's weather service said.

Marcos said yesterday that climate change meant Filipinos needed to be thinking about how to adapt to a "new normal".