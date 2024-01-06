N Korea fires shells near South’s island

North Korea fired an artillery barrage near two South Korean border islands yesterday, Seoul's defence ministry said, prompting a live-fire drill from the South Korean military.

Residents of both islands were ordered to evacuate and ferries were suspended as South Korea held a live-fire exercise after North Korea's barrage -- one of the most serious military escalations on the peninsula since Pyongyang fired shells at one of the same islands in 2010.

North Korea's military said it had conducted a naval live-fire drill as a "natural countermeasure" against South Korean threats, according to a statement in the official Korean Central News Agency.

Seoul's defence ministry said North Korea's military fired "over some 200 rounds" of artillery shells yesterday morning near Yeonpyeong and Baengnyeong, two sparsely populated South Korean islands that are just south of a defacto maritime border between the two sides.