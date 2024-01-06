Asia
AFP, Seoul
Sat Jan 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Asia

N Korea fires shells near South’s island

AFP, Seoul
Sat Jan 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 12:00 AM

North Korea fired an artillery barrage near two South Korean border islands yesterday, Seoul's defence ministry said, prompting a live-fire drill from the South Korean military.

Residents of both islands were ordered to evacuate and ferries were suspended as South Korea held a live-fire exercise after North Korea's barrage -- one of the most serious military escalations on the peninsula since Pyongyang fired shells at one of the same islands in 2010.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

North Korea's military said it had conducted a naval live-fire drill as a "natural countermeasure" against South Korean threats, according to a statement in the official Korean Central News Agency.

Seoul's defence ministry said North Korea's military fired "over some 200 rounds" of artillery shells yesterday morning near Yeonpyeong and Baengnyeong, two sparsely populated South Korean islands that are just south of a defacto maritime border between the two sides.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

‘এটি ছিল আমাদের আনন্দের সফর, এখন দুঃস্বপ্ন হয়ে রইল’

কুষ্টিয়ার পোড়াদহ থেকে বেনাপোল এক্সপ্রেস ট্রেনে করে ঢাকায় আসছিলেন তানিয়া। হঠাৎ ট্রেনটিতে আগুন লেগে গেলে দুই মেয়েকে নিয়ে ট্রেন থেকে ঝাঁপ দেন তিনি। ঘটনাস্থলে যখন তার সঙ্গে কথা হচ্ছিল, তখনো ঘটনার...

২২ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বেনাপোল এক্সপ্রেস ট্রেনের আগুনে নিহত ৪: র‌্যাব

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification