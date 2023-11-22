N Korea fires ‘military spy satellite’: Seoul

North Korea has fired what it claims is a military spy satellite, Seoul's armed forces said yesterday, hours after Japan confirmed that Pyongyang had warned it of an imminent launch.

North Korea's previous efforts to put a spy satellite into orbit in May and August both failed, and Seoul, Tokyo and Washington had repeatedly warned Pyongyang not to proceed with another launch, which would violate successive rounds of UN resolutions.

"North Korea has fired what it claims is a military surveillance satellite in a southwards direction," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

Japan also confirmed the launch, with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's office posting on X: "North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile."

Space launches and ballistic missiles have significant technological overlap, experts say, and Pyongyang is barred by UN resolutions from any tests involving ballistic technology.

Tokyo warned residents in the southern region of Okinawa to take shelter, but soon lifted the alert, saying the projectile had "passed into the Pacific".