N Korea, China agree to defend common interests

Sun Jan 28, 2024

North Korea and China agreed to strengthen tactical cooperation and defend common interests, the North's official KCNA news agency said yesterday, reporting on Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui's meeting with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong.

On Friday, China said the two countries pledged to strengthen strategic communications "at all levels" and reaffirmed "unswerving stance" on deepening ties as Sun met his North Korean counterpart, Pak Myong Ho, in Pyongyang.

Sun arrived in Pyongyang on Thursday, passing through the city of Sinuiju on the border of the two countries. It was the latest exchange by North Korea with China and Russia while it steps up confrontation with the United States and South Korea.

