Myanmar’s Yangon hit by fuel shortage

Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon is facing a fuel shortage, residents and junta-controlled media said yesterday, with hundreds of vehicles queueing up at dawn in the hope of securing petrol.

The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said the shortage had begun on Tuesday and was "due to delays in oil delivery from Thilawa Port to filling stations", without providing further detail.

Most of Yangon's fuel arrives through the port, but the local kyat currency has plunged against the dollar since the military seized power in 2021, hitting importers' ability to pay for fuel shipments.

Dozens of cars and motorbikes lined up in the early morning in Yangon, AFP correspondents said.

In Bago region north of Yangon, some stations were limiting sales to 20 litres per customer.