Myanmar’s military plane crashes in India; 3 passengers critically injured

A military plane from Myanmar crashed with six people on board while landing at an airport today on the outskirts of Aizawl, the capital city of the north-eastern Indian state of Mizoram, officials said.

The plane overshot the runway at Lengpui airport and crashed. The impact of the accident was huge as the plane split into two, they said.

There were six people onboard and three of them were critically injured in the accident, officials said.

The aircraft was meant to repatriate Myanmar soldiers who crossed over to India last week following gunfights with ethnic insurgent group Arakan Army in Myanmar's Rakhine province, which borders both India and Bangladesh, they said.

The plane was supposed to take the troops to Sittwe in Rakhine state.

Mizoram shares a 510km border with Myanmar.

A total of 276 soldiers entered Mizoram last week. Of them, 184 were sent back yesterday and the remaining 92 soldiers were supposed to be repatriated today, according to the officials.

The large number of Myanmar security forces escaped to Mizoram after their outposts were run through by rebels in Chin province and Arakan Army in Rakhine who are fighting the military junta since the latter staged a coup in February, 2021.