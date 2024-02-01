Myanmar’s junta extends emergency by six months

Eases polls registration rules on eve of coup anniversary

Myanmar's military rulers yesterday extended a state of emergency in place since a 2021 coup, as the junta battles to contain a bloody, pro-democracy rebellion that has severely tested its ability to govern.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing deemed it necessary to extend emergency rule for a further six months to undertake tasks necessary "to bring the nation to a normal state of stability and peace", military-run media outlet Myawaddy said on its Telegram channel.

The military has promised to hold an election and return Myanmar to the quasi-civilian system it created, but has disbanded at least 40 parties and jailed Suu Kyi for 33 years, commuted to 27, on what her supporters say were trumped-up charges.

Earlier yesterday it announced an easing of registration requirements for political parties, without saying why. It gave no timeframe for the election. Western countries have signalled they will not recognise the polls.

The generals are facing their biggest challenge since first taking power of the former British colony in 1962, with a youth-led pro-democracy uprising morphing into an armed resistance movement after a lethal crackdown on a wave of protests and post-coup dissent.

The junta has deployed heavy artillery and fighter jets to try to suppress militias allied with a shadow government and ethnic minority armies, several of which launched a coordinated offensive in October that stunned the military and has dented its battlefield credibility.

About 2.3 million people have been displaced, according to the United Nations, while efforts by Myanmar's Southeast Asian neighbours to initiate dialogue have seen no progress, with the junta refusing to negotiate with what it calls "terrorists".

The extension of emergency rule came on the eve of the third anniversary of the military wresting back power in the coup citing unaddressed electoral irregularities, in an abrupt and unpopular end to a decade of tentative democracy and economic reform.

The parallel National Unity Government, which controls militias, yesterday issued a statement along with and three ethnic minority rebel groups saying they were open to negotiations with the military, contingent on it ceding power and bringing the armed forces under civilian control.