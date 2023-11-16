Myanmar told to facilitate safe return of Rohingyas

The UN today adopted a resolution calling upon Myanmar to address the root causes of the Rohingya crisis and create conducive environment in Rakhine to facilitate voluntary, safe, and dignified return of the refugees to their homeland.

The third committee of the UN General Assembly adopted the annual resolution on the situation of human rights of Rohingya Muslims and other minorities in Myanmar by consensus.

Jointly tabled by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the European Union (EU), the resolution was co-sponsored by 114 countries, marking the highest level of international support since 2017, according to a statement.

This year's resolution highlights several critical developments. It commends the generosity and humanitarian support of Bangladesh in hosting more than 1.2 million Rohingya refugees including its extensive investments in Bhashan Char project.

The resolution welcomes the recently adopted Security Council Resolution 2669 (2022), in which the Council demanded an immediate end to all forms of violence throughout Myanmar, according to the statement.

It also calls for swift implementation of the Asean's five-point consensus to expedite the repatriation of Rohingya from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

The resolution noted the ongoing justice and accountability processes and welcomed the developments in the case against Myanmar in the International Court of Justice and the investigation by the prosecution of the International Criminal Court.

Above all, the member states have been urged to continue its humanitarian support to the Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh in the spirit of responsibility and burden sharing.

"Bangladesh is a small country with a high density of population and very limited resources. Protracted presence of the Rohingyas in our territory is not an option. They must have to return to their homeland, Myanmar." said Representative of Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN in New York Muhammad Abdul Muhith, while addressing the meeting following the adoption of the resolution.

Underscoring the need for improving the situation in Rakhine State by Myanmar government for the safe, voluntary, and dignified return of Rohingyas to Myanmar, he urged the international community including Asean to continue their support in this regard.

Given the intensive political polarisation amid various global conflicts, the adoption of this year's resolution, with an unprecedented level of co-sponsorship, sends a powerful signal of global solidarity and renewed commitment to addressing the Rohingya crisis, said the Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the UN in New York.