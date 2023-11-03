Myanmar rebels seize vital border town

Myanmar's military has lost control of a strategic northern town on the Chinese border following days of clashes with three ethnic armed groups, a junta spokesman said. "Government, administrative organisations and security organisations are no longer present" in Chinshwehaw town, which borders China's Yunnan province, Zaw Min Tun said in a statement late Wednesday. Fighting has raged since Friday across a swathe of Myanmar's northern Shan state -- where a billion-dollar rail link is planned as part of Beijing's Belt and Road global infrastructure project. The Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), the Arakan Army (AA) and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) say they have seized several military posts and key roads linking Myanmar with China, its biggest trade partner.