Myanmar rebels claim gains in offensive against junta

An alliance of Myanmar ethnic minority groups said it made more gains in its offensive against the ruling junta yesterday, with the regime vowing it would hit back at the biggest military challenge it has faced since it seized power.

Fighting has raged for a week across a wide area of northern Shan state near the China border, forcing more than 23,000 people from their homes, according to the UN.

The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and the Arakan Army (AA) say they have captured dozens of outposts and four towns and blocked vital trade routes to China.

TNLA fighters seized an outpost from the military near the town of Namhkam near the China border yesterday, the group told AFP. The military had called in air and artillery strikes, a TNLA spokesman said.

The MNDAA said on its media channel that its fighters had made gains in battles in the Kokang region, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) to the east.

A junta spokesman on Thursday dismissed as "propaganda" claims that the alliance had captured several towns in Shan state.

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing said the military "will launch counter-attacks" against the groups, in comments carried by the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper yesterday.

A junta spokesman said on Wednesday that the military had lost control of Chinshwehaw town, a major trade hub on the border with China's Yunnan province.

A resident in Hsenwi, a strategic transport node around 90 kilometres (55 miles) from Chinshwehaw, told AFP that locals were hiding in their homes as clashes raged.

"It's chaos -- neither the military nor the alliance groups are in control of the town," the resident told AFP by phone, requesting anonymity to protect their safety.

"There is fighting every day, with heavy artillery shelling and air strikes as well," the resident added.