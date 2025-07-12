Asia
Myanmar: Monastery attack kills at least 23

At least 23 people have been confirmed dead, including four children, after an attack on a monastery in a village in Myanmar's Sagaing region, witnesses said yesterday.

The monastery in the village of Lintalu was hit in the early hours of Friday morning, said Hlaing Bwa, head of the Sagaing District People's Administration, a pro-democracy group that administers parts of the central region.

He and a local resident described the attack as an airstrike by the State Administration Council, Myanmar's ruling military junta.

A spokesperson for the junta did not respond to requests for comment.

The monastery housed around 200 people displaced by nearby fighting between the army and pro-democracy forces, Hlaing Bwa told Reuters.

