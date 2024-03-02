Asia
Agencies
Sat Mar 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 2, 2024 12:06 AM

Most Viewed

Asia

Myanmar junta’s access to arms, cash must be cut off

Says UN rights chief
Agencies
Sat Mar 2, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Mar 2, 2024 12:06 AM

The international community must take "targeted action" to restrict the Myanmar junta's access to arms, jet fuel and foreign currency to prevent it from committing "atrocities" against its people, the UN human rights chief said yesterday.

"I repeat my call to the international community to refocus its energy on preventing atrocities against all people in the country, including the Rohingya," Volker Turk, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, told the Human Rights Council in Geneva, referring to the junta, reports Reuters.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He said countries should "end the military's access to arms, jet fuel and foreign currency that it needs to sustain its campaign of repression against civilians."

"The human rights situation in Myanmar has morphed into a never-ending nightmare, away from the spotlight of global politics," Turk said, according to AFP.

"Armed conflict has escalated and spread to nearly every corner of the country. Three years of military rule have inflicted -- and continue to inflict -- unbearable levels of suffering and cruelty on people in Myanmar."

Myanmar has been plunged in turmoil since the military seized power from an elected government in a 2021 coup. Muslim Rohingya have faced persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar for decades.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

বেতন নিয়ে মায়ের কাছে ফেরা হলো না সিকিউরিটি গার্ড সাগরের

ঘড়ির কাঁটায় শুক্রবার রাত প্রায় ১০টা। পাবনার ফরিদপুর উপজেলার হাদল ইউনিয়নের ধানুয়াঘাটা পূর্বপাড়া গ্রামের দরিদ্র কৃষক হাসান আলির বাড়ির সামনে শত শত মানুষ। হঠাৎ একটি লাশবাহী গাড়ি আসতে দেখে কান্নার রোল...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

নতুন ৭ প্রতিমন্ত্রী কে কোন মন্ত্রণালয়ের দায়িত্বে

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification