Myanmar junta enforces compulsory military service law

Myanmar's junta is enforcing a law requiring all men aged 18-35 and women aged 18-27 to serve at least two years under military command, it said yesterday, as it struggles to crush opposition to its 2021 coup.

The country has been in turmoil since the military seized power that year, with massive pro-democracy protests morphing into widespread armed resistance.

The junta "issued the notification of the effectiveness of People's Military Service Law starting from February 10th, 2024," the junta's information team said in a statement.

