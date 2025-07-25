Asia
AFP, Yangon
Myanmar junta claims recapture of gold mining hub

Myanmar's junta yesterday claimed to have ousted anti-coup rebels from a gold mining hub after a year-long battle, its second declared recapture of a key town in a week.

A civil war has consumed Myanmar since a 2021 coup deposed the civilian government, with the military battling a myriad of pro-democracy guerrillas and ethnic armed organisations.

Scattered anti-coup forces initially struggled to make headway, but won a string of stunning victories -- mostly in the north -- when many banded together for a coordinated offensive starting late 2023. This year, the junta's China- and Russia-backed forces have clawed back ground on the northern front.

