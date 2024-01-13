Myanmar junta, armed alliance confirm ceasefire

Myanmar's military and an alliance of armed ethnic minority groups announced a China-mediated ceasefire yesterday following months of conflict that has posed the biggest threat to the junta since it seized power in 2021.

The alliance has seized several towns and border hubs in Myanmar's northern Shan state that are vital for trade with China, a major arms supplier and ally of the military.

"With the help of China's facilitation, there was a meeting in (the southern Chinese city) Kunming. We have reached a ceasefire agreement," junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun told AFP.

Tar Bhone Kyaw of the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) -- one member of the alliance -- said they had "agreed to reopen border trade" with China.