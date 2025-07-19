Myanmar conflict: Junta offers cash rewards to anti-coup defectors

Myanmar's junta said yesterday it is offering cash rewards to fighters willing to desert armed groups defying its rule and "return to the legal fold" ahead of a slated election.

The Southeast Asian country has been consumed by civil war since a 2021 coup, with the embattled junta facing an array of pro-democracy guerillas and ethnic armed rebels.

The "National Unity Government", a self-proclaimed administration in exile dominated by ousted lawmakers, has called the junta's call for cooperation "a strategy filled with deception aimed at legitimising their power-consolidating sham election".

After suffering major battlefield reverses, the military has touted elections around the end of the year as a pathway to peace -- plans denounced as a sham by opposition groups and international monitors.

State media The Global New Light of Myanmar said yesterday "individuals who returned to the legal fold with arms and ammunition are being offered specific cash rewards".

The junta mouthpiece did not specify how much cash it is offering, but said 14 anti-coup fighters had surrendered since it issued a statement pledging to "welcome" defectors two weeks ago.

"These individuals chose to abandon the path of armed struggle due to their desire to live peacefully within the framework of the law," the newspaper said.