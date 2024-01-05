Myanmar Conflict: 6 killed after armed group downs junta helicopter

An armed Myanmar ethnic group yesterday claimed that it had downed a military helicopter, killing six soldiers onboard in a northern region of the country.

The junta is under increasing military pressure in the north from armed groups, but retains dominance in the sky thanks to its Chinese- and Russian-built aircraft.

A spokesperson for the Kachin Independence Army, which has fought the military for years, told AFP the helicopter had crashed Wednesday afternoon.

"I got confirmation from our ground troops that they shot it down," KIA spokesperson Colonel Naw Bu told AFP. He said six junta soldiers were killed in the incident in Waingmaw township in Kachin state.

The junta has not commented. The KIA controls swathes of Kachin state in the north of the country.

Meanwhile, China has protested to Myanmar over five people injured after artillery shells lobbed during battles between its ruling junta and rebel groups strayed into a small town near their border, a foreign ministry spokesperson said yesterday.

"China ... strongly deplores the Chinese casualties caused by the conflict and has already lodged serious representations with the relevant parties," said Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson.

"China once again asks all parties to the conflict to cease fire and stop fighting, and take measures to prevent the recurrence of such vicious incidents," Wang told a regular news briefing.

China would take the necessary steps to safeguard the lives and property of its citizens, he added.