Myanmar Conflict: 12 Rohingyas killed in military’s shelling

Says UN human rights office as gunbattles between Arakan Army and military continue in Rakhine

At least 12 Rohingyas were killed and dozens injured in the Myanmar military's recent shelling of Rohingya villages, the UN Human Rights Office said in a statement yesterday, calling for the protection of the population from acts of genocide.

The statement came as fighting in various parts of the Southeast Asian country intensified and Arakan Army took control of the majority of the Rakhine State.

Armed rebel groups also took control of military camps and trade routes in the regions bordering China and India.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said three years after the military coup, Myanmar's ever-deteriorating human rights crisis is now in freefall, with insufficient world attention paid to the misery and pain of its people.

Communications and internet services in some 74 townships, including most of the 17 townships in Rakhine, are experiencing partial, intermittent or total shutdowns.

Türk said the Rakhine State has been particularly hard hit since the fighting restarted there in November last year.

On January 26, fighting between the Arakan Army and the Myanmar military reportedly left at least 12 Rohingya civilians dead and 30 others wounded in Hpon Nyo Leik village.

The Arakan Army allegedly positioned its troops in and around the Rohingya village anticipating the military's attacks.

The military repeatedly shelled the village, destroying its infrastructure, the statement said.

Türk said the people of Myanmar have been suffering for too long.

"Pitched battles between the military and armed opposition groups have resulted in mass displacement and civilian casualties."

Sources have verified that over 554 people have died since October.

In 2023, the overall number of civilians reportedly killed by the military rose to over 1,600 -- an increase of some 300 from the previous year. Over the last three years, some 1,576 individuals have died while being held by the military, the statement added.

The international community should redouble efforts to hold the military accountable, Türk said, recalling the International Court of Justice' provisional measures for Myanmar to protect the members of the Rohingya community from the acts that may amount to genocide.

"This crisis will only be resolved by insisting on accountability for the military's leadership, the release of political prisoners and the restoration of civilian rule," Türk said.

He urged all member states to take appropriate measures to address this crisis, including to consider imposing further targeted sanctions on the military – limiting access to weapons, jet fuel and foreign currency -- to constrain their ability to commit serious violations and disregard international law.

"I commend the courage and resilience of Myanmar's civil society and democratic movement, representing all ethnic communities, and urge their inclusion in any political process to restore democracy and respect for human rights in Myanmar."