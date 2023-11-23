More than 200 come ashore in Indonesia

More than 200 Rohingyas came ashore in Indonesia's Aceh province late on Tuesday, taking total arrivals of members of the Myanmar minority to more than 1,000 for the week, a leader of the province's fishing community said.

During November to April, when the seas are calmer, many members of the persecuted minority leave Myanmar on rickety boats for Thailand, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Acehnese fishing community chief Miftach Cut Adek told Reuters that the latest arrivals, 216 mostly of them women and children, "weak and lacking nutrition", had arrived near Sabang, off the northern tip of Sumatra island, late on Tuesday.

Local authorities agreed to their relocation by ferry later yesterday to a temporary shelter in one of Aceh's biggest cities, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said.

Mitra Salima Suryono, a spokesperson for the UNHCR in Indonesia, said there did not appear to be any particular reason for the big number of Rohingya arriving. "The reason why they migrated is to find a safer life," she said.

Mitra said Aceh villagers had tried to prevent hundreds of Rohingyas arriving in the Bireuen area last week although they eventually came ashore on Sunday.

For years, Rohingyas have left Buddhist-majority Myanmar where they are generally regarded as foreign interlopers from South Asia, denied citizenship and subjected to abuse.