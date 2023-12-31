Money Laundering: Malaysia probes ex-finance minister

Malaysia's anti-graft agency said yesterday it was investigating a former finance minister and key ally of ex-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad under the country's abuse of power and money laundering laws. In a statement, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed media reports this month that it had seized Ilham Tower, a 60-storey building in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur, as part of its investigation into Daim Zainuddin. Daim, 85, said in a statement on Thursday that he denied all wrongdoing and said he was not informed what offence he had allegedly committed despite repeated queries to the MACC He also described the probe against him as a "political witch-hunt" driven by the anti-graft agency and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Anwar, who came to power last year, has vowed to weed out high-level corruption, but has faced accusations by some critics of targeting political rivals. The MACC said yesterday it had acted independently according to the law, and that it had opened investigations against Daim in February.