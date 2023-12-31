McDonald’s Malaysia sues group

McDonald's Malaysia has sued a pro-Palestinian group for USD1.3 million over its calls to boycott companies allegedly supporting Israel.

In a statement issued Friday, the fast-food chain said the civil suit against BDS Malaysia was aimed at protecting "our rights and interests in accordance with the law".

McDonald's said it "does not support nor condone the current conflict in the Middle East".

"While we understand and respect that the act of boycotting is an individual decision, we believe that it should be based on facts and not false allegations," McDonald's said.

McDonald's has sought six million ringgit in damages.