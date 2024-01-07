Maldives suspend 3 ministers for posting against India, Modi

Maldives today suspended three of its ministers over derogatory remarks made against India and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he posted about the pictures of his recent trip to Lakshadweep island on X, local newspaper Atoll Times reported.

The deputy ministers -- Mariyam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef, and Mahzoom Majid -- were suspended following a major controversy which sparked a "boycott Maldives" call on social media, including by celebrities Akshay Kumar and Sachin Tendulkar, reports our New Delhi correspondent citing the newspaper.

"Those who made such posts on social media while in government positions have now been suspended from their jobs," the Maldives government said in a statement without naming those suspended.

Earlier in the day, the Maldives government had distanced itself from the derogatory remarks made by Shiuna and other leaders.

In a statement, the government had said the opinions were personal and did not represent the views of the Maldivian government.