Malaysia's jailed ex-PM Najib apologises over 1MDB scandal

Apology ‘well-received’, says PM Anwar Ibrahim

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has welcomed former premier Najib Razak's apology over the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

"Terima baik (well-received)," said the Malaysian PM when asked by reporters after prayers at Surau Ar-Rahman at Presint 16 in Malaysia yesterday.

On Thursday, Najib tendered an open apology to all Malaysians over the 1MDB scandal which took place when he was prime minister and finance minister.

In a statement read out by his son, Mohd Nizar Najib, at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex, Najib said he decided to issue the apology after much reflection during his 26 months in jail following significant recent developments relating to 1MDB.

He said Najib expressed "deep shock" over the extent of the multi-billion ringgit scandal but maintained that recent evidence supported his claim that he did not collaborate with fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low.

Najib is currently serving a reduced sentence after the Federal Territories Pardons Board halved his 12-year jail term and reduced his fine from RM210mil to RM50mil on Feb 2.

"I have already been punished politically but as I am clearly not the mastermind and neither did I collaborate with Jho Low as recent events have shown, I should not be victimised legally," he said, maintaining that he was deeply shocked by the extent of the "wretched and unconscionable shenanigans" that happened in 1MDB.

Copyright: The Star/ Asia News Network