Malaysian minister resigns after losing party poll to PM’s daughter

Malaysia's economy minister said yesterday he was resigning from his cabinet post after losing his position as deputy president of the ruling PKR to the premier's daughter in a party poll.

"My defeat in the recent PKR party election means I no longer have the mandate from my party to translate the people's agenda -- championed by PKR -- into government policy," Rafizi Ramli said in a statement, referring to his People's Justice Party.

"Like the practice in countries that uphold democratic principles, leaders who lose in party elections must make way for those who win to take their place in government."

The party's president is Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and his daughter, Nurul Izzah Anwar, won the post of deputy president last week with close to 10,000 votes while Rafizi received around 4,000.

Earlier this month, Rafizi said he would step down from the cabinet if he lost his party position.

He said yesterday that his resignation would take effect from June 17.

The contest between Rafizi and Nurul Izzah was heated, with critics making accusations of nepotism and eyebrows raised over the prospect of a father-daughter duo leading the party.