Asia
AFP, Kuala Lumpur
Fri Dec 8, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Dec 8, 2023 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Asia

Malaysia trapping tigers after 3 killed

AFP, Kuala Lumpur
Fri Dec 8, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Dec 8, 2023 12:00 AM

Malaysia has started trapping and relocating tigers after three people were killed by the critically endangered creatures in the past two months, officials said yesterday.

Eleven cage traps and 20 cameras have been installed in recent weeks in the forested area of Gua Musang district, in the northeastern state of Kelantan, where the deadly attacks happened.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

There have been five attacks resulting in four deaths in Gua Musang since 2021, Mohamad Hafid Rohani, director of the Wildlife and National Parks department in Kelantan, told AFP.

Three of the killings were in October and November this year.

"We are very concerned. This is the worst tiger-related deaths in decades in Malaysia," Hafid said.

The traps -- rectangular cages wrapped in palm leaves so they blend into the forest -- have been set up in "hot spots" where attacks took place. One has been placed in a palm oil plantation. Live goats are kept in enclosures nearby to lure the tigers into the traps with their bleating.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
তেজগাঁওয়ে ট্রেন দুর্ঘটনা
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

৫ ঘণ্টা পর ঢাকার সঙ্গে সারাদেশের রেল যোগাযোগ স্বাভাবিক

রাজধানীর তেজগাঁওয়ে ট্রেন লাইনচ্যুতির প্রায় পাঁচ ঘণ্টা পর ঢাকার সঙ্গে সারাদেশের রেল যোগাযোগ স্বাভাবিক হয়েছে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|নির্বাচন

‘নৌকার লোক পালানোর সুযোগ পাবে না’ বলা আ. লীগ নেতাকে শোকজ

৪৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification