Malaysia trapping tigers after 3 killed

Malaysia has started trapping and relocating tigers after three people were killed by the critically endangered creatures in the past two months, officials said yesterday.

Eleven cage traps and 20 cameras have been installed in recent weeks in the forested area of Gua Musang district, in the northeastern state of Kelantan, where the deadly attacks happened.

There have been five attacks resulting in four deaths in Gua Musang since 2021, Mohamad Hafid Rohani, director of the Wildlife and National Parks department in Kelantan, told AFP.

Three of the killings were in October and November this year.

"We are very concerned. This is the worst tiger-related deaths in decades in Malaysia," Hafid said.

The traps -- rectangular cages wrapped in palm leaves so they blend into the forest -- have been set up in "hot spots" where attacks took place. One has been placed in a palm oil plantation. Live goats are kept in enclosures nearby to lure the tigers into the traps with their bleating.