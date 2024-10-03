Malaysia PM arrives today

Will discuss labour issues, trade with Yunus

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim arrives in Dhaka today for an official visit, ushering in the hope of boosting trade and investment, improving migration system, and addressing the Rohingya crisis.

This is the first visit by head of any foreign government since the formation of interim government led by Prof Muhammad Yunus, who was assured of support by the Malaysian leader in a telephone call on August 13.

It is also the first state visit by any Malaysian leader to Bangladesh in 11 years.

Ibrahim, who began his first visit to Pakistan on Wednesday, will be flying to Dhaka, on Prof Yunus' invitation, around 2:00pm today and stay in the capital for about four hours.

The 58-member delegation that Ibrahim will lead include Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan, deputy minister of transport, deputy minister of religious affairs, two members of parliament, and senior officials of the foreign ministry.

The Malaysian PM will hold a bilateral meeting with Chief Adviser Prof Yunus at a city hotel. He will also call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain said the two sides will discuss economic, political, trade and investment, education, technology and human resource development, manpower export, higher education cooperation, communications, infrastructure development, and defense cooperation.

Foreign policy analysts said the visit by Ibrahim is more a demonstration of support to this interim government but also Malaysia's eagerness to improve Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur bilateral trade and to resolve regional issues like the Myanmar conflict and Rohingya crisis.

"Malaysia is the next chair of ASEAN. From that perspective, it can play an important role in resolving the Rohingya crisis. Also, Bangladesh has been seeking to be sectoral dialogue partner of ASEAN. This idea can also be pushed further," said Prof Niloy Ranjan Das of Dhaka University's international relations department.

He told The Daily Star that under Bangladesh's Look East Policy, the Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is an important region where the country is eager to increase trade.

In 2023, Bangladesh was Malaysia's second-largest trading partner among the Southeast Asian countries.

Total trade between Malaysia and Bangladesh reached $2.78 billion that year. Bangladesh's export there, however, was only over $300 million, according to the Export Promotion Bureau.

Malaysia is also eager to sign Free Trade Agreement with Bangladesh and attract medical tourists from here.

"Given our good relations, Bangladesh's trade can be significantly increased," said a foreign ministry official.

Malaysia and Indonesia, two important members of ASEAN, have been vocal about the Rohingya rights, and Bangladesh can work more closely with these countries to resolve the Rohingya crisis, as well as increase trade, said Prof Niloy.

Malaysia is also an important destination for Bangladeshi workers. Currently, estimated 800,000 Bangladeshis work in the Southeast Asian country.

"How to improve our workers' conditions in Malaysia is expected to be elaborately discussed during the bilateral meeting today," the official said.

As of the end of 2023, Malaysia is home to 6,288 Bangladeshi students at Malaysia's higher education institutions.

Foreign ministry officials said Prof Yunus is a good friend of Malaysian prime minister. Several Malaysian universities have established centres in the name of Prof Yunus who promotes social business and champions three-zero concept.

"The relations between the two countries can see a notable boost through this visit," said an official.

However, follow-up meetings and effective implementation of the decisions is important, he added.