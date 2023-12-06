Magnitude 5.7 quake shakes Philippine capital

Asia
Wed Dec 6, 2023 12:00 AM

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook the Philippine capital Manila yesterday, the US Geological Survey said, sending people rushing out of buildings and briefly halting train services in the city.

The strong quake struck off the country's main island of Luzon at 4:23 pm (0823 GMT) at a depth of 77 kilometres (48 miles), about 94 kilometres southwest of Manila, the USGS said.

Videos shared on social media showed commuters sitting squashed together on a train platform and people in the Senate exiting the building after the tremor stopped.

Patrolman Mark Dacayanan said his police station on Lubang island, less than 50 kilometres southwest of the epicentre, shook for about 10 seconds.

