Lanka PM to visit China March 25-30: Beijing

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena will visit China, his country's biggest bilateral lender, next week, Beijing's foreign ministry said yesterday. "At the invitation of Premier Li Qiang of the State Council, Prime Minister... of Sri Lanka Dinesh Gunawardena will pay an official visit to China from March 25 to 30," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian said in a statement. Beijing accounts for around 10 percent of the island's total foreign debt. Sri Lanka defaulted on its $46 billion external debt in April 2022 after the country ran out of foreign exchange to finance even essential imports such as food, fuel and medicine. It secured a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout last year, with the programme conditional on a debt deal that satisfies foreign creditors. The IMF said this week that it had reached a staff-level agreement with Colombo to clear the way for the release of $337 million, the third instalment of the four-year bailout. But it said the "critical" next steps were to finalise agreements with creditors. Beijing said yesterday Gunawardena would meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping during his visit for "an in-depth exchange of views on continuing China-Sri Lanka traditional friendship". "China attaches great importance to the development of China-Sri Lanka relations," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin said.