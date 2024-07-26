Junta, rebels claim control of regional military HQ

Myanmar's junta and an ethnic minority armed group both claimed yesterday they were in control of a town and regional military command in northern Shan state following days of clashes.

Fighting has rocked the town of Lashio, home to the military's northeastern command, since July 3 when an alliance of ethnic armed groups renewed an offensive against junta troops.

Local media run by the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) reported the group "fully captured the headquarters of the Northeast Military command in Lashio" yesterday morning and also captured Lashio town, home to around 150,000 people.

MNDAA spokesman Li Jiawen said the group's fighters had captured Lashio, without giving further details. But junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told reporters the claim was "not true".

"The insurgents infiltrated the outskirts of Lashio so (the security forces) have been following and clearing them," he said, without giving details.

The northeastern command is located in the north of Lashio. A video uploaded to social media with a caption saying it was shot in Lashio yesterday morning showed deserted streets with no soldiers in sight.

AFP reporters geolocated the video to a site in the town around two kilometres (1.2 miles) from the command. Northern Shan state has been rocked by fighting since late last month.