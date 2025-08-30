Asia
Reuters, TOKYO
Sat Aug 30, 2025 01:57 AM
Last update on: Sat Aug 30, 2025 04:08 AM

Japan, India to deepen economic ties

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi yesterday agreed to deepen economic and security ties as New Delhi confronts new US tariffs and Tokyo looks to counter China's growing influence.

"Japan and India should draw on each other's strengths, help solve each other's challenges, and even tackle together the issues that future generations will face," Ishiba said at a joint press announcement with Modi after talks in Tokyo.

The two leaders pledged to boost defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific over the next decade.

