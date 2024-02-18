Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin freed early

Country’s PM says

Jailed former Thai premier Thaksin Shinawatra will be freed today, the kingdom's prime minister has said, just six months after returning from 15 years of self-imposed exile.

The controversial billionaire, twice elected prime minister and ousted in a 2006 military coup, was jailed for eight years on graft and abuse-of-power charges upon his return to Thailand in August, but within days had his sentence cut to one year by King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Speaking to reporters yesterday before boarding a flight, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Thaksin's release would be "on the 18th" and handled "according to the rule of law".

The exact details of Thaksin's release are not clear, but he may be subject to monitoring -- possibly with an ankle tag -- and restrictions on his right to travel.