Islamabad blames Kabul

Afghanistan's failure to stop Pakistani militants operating from its soil was to blame for Islamabad expelling hundreds of thousands of Afghan migrants, Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar said yesterday.

Afghans were also deeply involved in suicide attacks and other clashes with Pakistan forces, Kakar told a news conference, adding there had been a huge rise in security incidents since the Taliban's return to power in Kabul in 2021.

More than 250,000 people have crossed from Pakistan to Afghanistan since an October ultimatum given to the 1.7 million Afghans Islamabad said were living illegally in the country.

Pakistan says most have left voluntarily, but Kabul insists the majority have been forcibly repatriated since the November 1 deadline.